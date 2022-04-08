Ralph Hasenhuttl certain Thomas Tuchel will get Chelsea back on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl certain Thomas Tuchel will get Chelsea back on track

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 11.19am
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (right) feels Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will get his squad focused on the job in hand (Neil Hall/PA)
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has no doubts Thomas Tuchel will soon have Chelsea firing on all cylinders again as the Blues look to kickstart their campaign once more at St Mary’s Stadium.

Chelsea saw hopes of defending their Champions League crown suffer a blow after a 3-1 home defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

With Brentford having won 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in their last Premier League game, Tuchel has challenged his side to shape up fast as they prepare to travel to Southampton.

Having previously been on a six-match winning streak through all competitions, Hasenhuttl knows just what Chelsea are capable of.

Despite all of the outside noise around the club following sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich and over their future direction once a sale has been completed, Hasenhuttl believes the coaching staff and players will not be distracted from the job in hand.

“You cannot give a general answer for this, some are maybe affected a little bit more, others not really,” Hasenhuttl said.

“The most important thing is always how you react as a manager and how you are able to lean the focus in the right direction.

“It is up to you to find the right words and I am sure Thomas does this in a fantastic way, because he has these qualities.

“This is the most important thing, because in the end, I don’t think it changes a lot – they (players) go in the morning to the (training sessions), they do their job on the pitch, they want to win games and if it is possible every game.

“They are part of the Champions League still, they are part of the FA Cup, and in a top position in the Premier League, so I have heard of more difficult situations to be honest, that is the reason why I think it doesn’t affect them massively.”

On-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja is not eligible to face his former club at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Hasenhuttl admits the unavailability of the 20-year-old Albanian frontman, who has scored nine goals in all competitions, is a selection headache.

“I would like to have him (Broja) because he is a threat, but I think this is a good rule that you cannot play against your parent club,” the Saints boss said.

“It is not like this in other countries and you can end up with players playing and scoring against their clubs. I think this decision is better, but he would definitely help us in our game.”

Shane Long is being monitored with an ankle problem picked up at Leeds.

Hasenhuttl hopes no matter which player steps in to lead the Saints attack, they will make full use of their opportunity.

“It is a chance for everybody to grab,” the Southampton manager said.

“You try to look at who offers the most and they should get a chance to play.”

