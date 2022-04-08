Gary Mackay-Steven delighted to be back in contention to face Hibs after injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gary Mackay-Steven delighted to be back in contention to face Hibs after injury

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 12.05pm
Gary Mackay-Steven is back in contention for Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Gary Mackay-Steven is thrilled to be back for Hearts’ mouth-watering Edinburgh derby double-header after being sidelined for a month with a broken hand.

The winger had to undergo surgery and sat out the last three matches as a result of the injury he sustained against former club Dundee United in early March.

But he will play with a bandage on as he prepares to return for this Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hibernian, which is quickly followed by a rematch against the Easter Road side in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday week.

“When I got injured I was looking at the calendar working out how many weeks I had to be ready for these games,” said Mackay-Steven. “Thankfully the physios and surgeon pieced me together in time so I’m delighted to be back in the frame for these big games.

“Playing them twice back-to-back, three points either way could be huge for confidence going into another game so soon. Having two derby games is amazing but we’re just taking this one in isolation, and hopefully we can win it and put in a great performance.”

Mackay-Steven dismissed any suggestion that Hibs will be more driven for victory because they are striving to stay in the top six, while Hearts are comfortable in third place.

“Any derby is huge regardless of positions in the league,” he said. “It’s a massive game for us as players and for the supporters. We’re as desperate to win as they will be.

“The atmosphere will be amazing. I experienced one earlier in the season at Tynecastle. Tynecastle has an amazing atmosphere anyway but on derby day it’s just that bit more special.

“As a player, derbies are the games you relish the most because they’re frantic and fast-paced, just what you want as a footballer.

“The derby atmosphere is that bit louder. Certainly having the game at Tynecastle with all the supporters behind us, hopefully it spooks Hibs a little bit more. We’ll use the crowd to give us that bit extra energy.”

Mackay-Steven relishes the challenge of trying to be the player that makes the difference against his team’s city rivals.

“It can be hard to get time and space in games like this,” he said. “At the start, it’s 100 miles an hour but that just means you need to think that little bit sharper, move that little bit quicker and be a little bit cute in your movement.

“Sometimes the game might settle down, but it might not – it might be 100 miles an hour the whole game. You’ve just got to be ready for that.

“As a creative player, you want to be the one that makes the difference, the one that’s scoring the goal. As a player, a game like this is exciting.”

