Huddersfield without Matty Pearson for Luton clash but duo could return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan will have to do without Matty Pearson against Championship play-off rivals Luton after the midfielder was injured in training.

Corberan does not expect Pearson to be out long term and could have the former Luton man available again before the end of the Championship campaign.

The Terriers boss will be able to welcome back Danny Ward and Jonathan Hogg into his squad.

The duo missed the 1-0 victory at Hull because of illness.

Luton continue to struggle with defensive issues as Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer continue to work their way back to fitness.

Gabe Osho has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

On the positive side, captain Sonny Bradley did return as a late substitute in the midweek draw against Peterborough.

Midfielders Jordan Clark and Luke Berry are also sidelined.