Aaron Ramsey backed to play part for Rangers by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 2.19pm
Aaron Ramsey has been backed to play a part in Rangers’ run-in to the end of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aaron Ramsey has been backed to play a part in Rangers' run-in to the end of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Aaron Ramsey has a part to play for Rangers in the season’s finale.

The 31-year-old Wales midfielder has been used sparingly since arriving from Juventus on loan in the January transfer window.

After starting the Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic last weekend, Ramsey was left out of the 1-0 defeat by Braga in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final in Portugal on Thursday night and did not even get to make a substitute appearance.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday, the Dutchman said Ramsey was still very much in his thinking.

Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: “He has had a difficult period. He is playing more games lately for us and also for Wales.

“I’m really happy that Aaron is back and available. Of course we know his qualities.

“We have a lot of midfield players available now and this was the first game out of two in the quarter-final.

“It’s a busy period but the qualities of Aaron we can use. We know his quality and you see what is needed for games.

“You also have to do your game management and look a little bit ahead. That’s what we are doing right now. So Aaron, for sure, will have his game time.”

The Gers boss believes Rangers “have all to play for” against Braga at Ibrox next week.

He said: “Of course we didn’t want to lose but you have to take back a result where you are still in the tie and we are.

“Yesterday we had possibilities to get a better result, at times we looked dangerous, especially in transition.

“The last 20 minutes of the game we were pushing for the 1-1 and you can see the margins are very close against a quality team, they showed that also in moments of the game.

“But still we have all to play for next week and we know at home, at Ibrox we can have the result we want.

“It is quite close, it could have been a draw, we also created some chances to score but in the end we weren’t clinical as we wanted to be and a 1-0 defeat, away goal without away goals (counting double in the case of a draw) means a two-goal win sends us through so all to play for on Thursday.”

