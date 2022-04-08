Callum Davidson says underdog status will motivate St Johnstone against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Callum Davidson says underdog status will motivate St Johnstone against Celtic

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 2.27pm
Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone visit Celtic this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson says St Johnstone will use the fact they are not expected to take anything from Saturday’s clash with leaders Celtic as motivation when they visit Parkhead.

The Perth side have lost all three of their encounters with the Hoops so far this season – both league games and November’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash – despite solid performances from Davidson’s side on each occasion.

But St Johnstone go into this cinch Premiership meeting full of confidence, having pulled themselves six points clear of rock-bottom Dundee with a draw and two victories in their last three games.

And although he is well aware of the size of the task his 11th-placed side face at Celtic Park, Davidson is hoping to make life difficult for the hosts.

Davidson said: “It’s always a tough place to go. I think Celtic and Rangers on their home patch are really difficult places to play.

“We performed quite well there at the start of the season, in the cup game as well, and performed quite well at home – obviously that was right at the end of December, a difficult period for us.

“We know what we need to do – it’s going to be really difficult. They’ve got a lot of players back fit.

“They’ve had obviously a really important game for them last week (the 2-1 derby win at Rangers).

“They’ll be looking to win the game but really it’s (about) what we do. Can we frustrate them? Can we make it difficult?

“There’s pressure on them as well as us, pressure on both teams, but different types.

“I think nobody expects us to get anything so I think that’s probably our motivation.

“Can we get something out of the game that would affect other teams and help us a little bit?

“You see when teams play the Old Firm, you kind of expect them to lose and drop all the points. It’s really important we can go there and put a performance in.

“I think we need to pass the ball a lot better than we have done.

“I think our determination and organisation have been really good. But on the flip side, once we win it back at Parkhead we need to be really good on the ball. Need to try to put Celtic under a little bit more pressure. Need to ask them questions.

“If you keep them quiet for 20/30 minutes, you’ve always got a chance and that’s what we’ll have to do on Saturday.”

St Johnstone have suffered an injury blow with the news that full-back Tony Gallacher fractured a bone in his leg in last weekend’s win over Livingston, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Davidson said: “It’s a shame for him because I think he’s starting to perform really well. His confidence was getting better and better – he’s a young lad.

“Hopefully we’ll get a speedy recovery from him, and he’ll be back in next season pushing for a starting jersey.”

