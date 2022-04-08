Everton welcome back Allan and Michael Keane after suspension for Man Utd clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Everton welcome back Allan and Michael Keane after suspension for Man Utd clash

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 2.47pm
Everton midfielder Allan returns from suspension to face Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)
Everton midfielder Allan returns from suspension to face Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton midfielder Allan and defender Michael Keane return from suspension and are likely to go straight back into the side for the visit of Manchester United.

Right-back Seamus Coleman is also likely to start, having been an unused substitute for the midweek defeat at Burnley because of illness.

Centre-back Yerry Mina, out since early February with a thigh injury, could return for Everton’s next match at home to Leicester on April 20.

Cristiano Ronaldo is available again for United after illness but Ralf Rangnick will be short of options in key defensive positions with four players ruled out of the match.

England left-back Luke Shaw needs a minor operation to remove metal bolts from his leg and is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani are also absent.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Kenny, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Delph, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Telles, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

