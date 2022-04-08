Everton welcome back Allan and Michael Keane after suspension for Man Utd clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton midfielder Allan and defender Michael Keane return from suspension and are likely to go straight back into the side for the visit of Manchester United.

Right-back Seamus Coleman is also likely to start, having been an unused substitute for the midweek defeat at Burnley because of illness.

Centre-back Yerry Mina, out since early February with a thigh injury, could return for Everton’s next match at home to Leicester on April 20.

Cristiano Ronaldo is available again for United after illness but Ralf Rangnick will be short of options in key defensive positions with four players ruled out of the match.

England left-back Luke Shaw needs a minor operation to remove metal bolts from his leg and is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani are also absent.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Kenny, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Delph, El Ghazi, Alli, Rondon.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Telles, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.