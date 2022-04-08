Aston Villa welcome back Marvelous Nakamba for Tottenham match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marvelous Nakamba is back for Aston Villa after being out since December.

He had knee surgery but is available for boss Steven Gerrard ahead of the visit of Tottenham.

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are expected to shake off knocks while Lucas Digne (stomach) is fit.

Tottenham will have Sergio Reguilon back available.

The Spaniard missed last weekend’s win over Newcastle with a training ground knock, but has returned to training and is part of Antonio Conte’s plans.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is also back in training but the game will come too soon, while Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) remain out.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey, Buendia.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.