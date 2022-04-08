Beating Rangers is our main focus, says St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Beating Rangers is our main focus, says St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 3.21pm
Stephen Robinson is targeting sixth place for his St Mirren team (Richard Sellers/PA)
Stephen Robinson is targeting sixth place for his St Mirren team (Richard Sellers/PA)

Stephen Robinson insists St Mirren are ready to empty the tanks against Rangers at SMiSA Stadium as they chase a top-six place in the cinch Premiership.

The league splits into two after this weekend’s games and although the Buddies remain in contention to finish in the top half, they must prevail on Sunday and hope other results go their way.

Their prospects will become clearer after Saturday’s fixtures, but Robinson insists whatever happens they must target victory against Rangers.

“We’ll know what we need to do, but as ever we’ll be trying to win the game and get into the top six or we’ll be trying to win to make sure we secure seventh place,” Robinson said.

“If it doesn’t go our way, then yes we’ll be disappointed but then our highest finish in 22 years is seventh and we have to try and equal that. That becomes our aim and then we build for next season.

“First and foremost we’ll watch closely on Saturday, see where the results are and hopefully we’ll still have that incentive for the Rangers game. If not we’ll be looking to try and claim seventh place.”

St Mirren are aiming to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat at Motherwell last Saturday, but Robinson insists it was far from a wasted afternoon.

“We were disappointed with the result. There were a lot of good points in the game but they are always overshadowed by the emotions,” he said.

“I think the players were quite surprised at how positive the meetings were during the week because when you go away and look at it, there was a lot of good stuff. But that got clouded by our defending.

“We know collectively as a group that we need to defend better on Sunday against a very good Rangers side.

“We’ve taken the positives and worked on the things that we think we can make better. We go into the game positive.”

St Mirren are still missing injured trio Greg Kiltie, Scott Tanser and Ryan Flynn, while goalkeeper Jak Alnwick completes a two-match ban.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier