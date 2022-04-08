Port Vale duo in contention for comeback against Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jake Taylor and Dan Jones are pushing to return to the Port Vale starting line-up against struggling Oldham.

Vale go into the game on a high after three straight wins that have moved them into an automatic promotion place.

Taylor and Jones were among the substitutes for Tuesday’s win at Salford after recovering from thigh and hamstring injuries respectively.

James Gibbons (ankle) is edging closer to a return but Tom Pett (hamstring) is still sidelined and Tom Conlon (Achilles) is ruled out for the season.

Oldham boss John Sheridan will pick from a largely unchanged squad as the Latics look to build on their crucial win at Stevenage.

Harrison McGahey and Tope Obadeyi are both set to miss out again although Sheridan is hopeful that the duo will be fit to return for the remainder of the Easter programme.

Defender Jack Stobbs is also making progress but is still sidelined after limping out with an undisclosed injury two games ago.

Forward Junior Luamba (hamstring) is still sidelined as Sheridan hopes his side’s injury issues will soon start to ease.