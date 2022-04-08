Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopes for ‘positive’ update on Jamie Vardy injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopes for ‘positive’ update on Jamie Vardy injury

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 3.53pm
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been out since early March (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been out since early March (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brendan Rodgers is hoping for some “positive news” on Jamie Vardy’s injury next week as Leicester continue to negotiate a heavy fixture schedule.

Vardy has been sidelined since the start of last month due to a knee injury and remains unavailable for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

The Foxes, held 0-0 at home by PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday night, will play the third of eight matches scheduled for this month.

Rodgers said: “Jamie won’t be back. He’s got a final injection on Tuesday and we’ll see what the reaction is to that.

“He can do a lot of fitness work, we’re just not quite ready there on kicking the ball. So we’re hoping we get positive news next week on that.”

Rodgers said there will be changes for Sunday’s clash with Palace. The Foxes will play the return leg against PSV in Holland next Thursday and then face a trip to Newcastle the following Sunday.

“It’s the accumulation of games,” Rodgers said. “This month alone we’ve got eight games to fit in and I’ve said to the players the same team won’t play every game.

“You can do, but you’re not going to get the same intensity and the energy that you would like.

“The attitude of the players would always be first class, but the game is about energy, intensity, urgency, so for that, naturally, we would have to make changes.”

Rodgers confirmed midfielder Nampalys Mendy and defender Caglar Soyuncu will both return to contention for Sunday’s match, while forward Ayoze Perez would be assessed after illness.

Palace will be buoyed by Monday night’s 3-0 home win against Arsenal and Rodgers has been impressed by their progress under manager Patrick Vieira.

Rodgers added: “Palace looks a really good fit for him. The team’s playing well, he looks to be enjoying it and he’s doing a fantastic job so far.

“It was always going to be (a tough game) for us, despite the result against Arsenal. We’re on the back of a European game.

“They’ve also got good physicality across their team and had a week to prepare. So good result or not against Arsenal, this was always going to be a tough game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier