Norwich trio expected to return for relegation battle against Burnley

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.07pm
Max Aarons, Brandon Williams and Lukas Rupp (left to right) all missed the draw at Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)
Max Aarons, Brandon Williams and Lukas Rupp (left to right) all missed the draw at Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Norwich expect to have midfielder Lukas Rupp, full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams all available again for Sunday’s Premier League clash against relegation rivals Burnley.

Canaries boss Dean Smith has some illness issues within the squad, so will have to make a late call on any of the unnamed players who have been unwell. American striker Josh Sargent (ankle) continues to be monitored after also missing last week’s goalless draw at Brighton.

Turkey defender Ozan Kabak is set to be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty and so has returned to his parent club Schalke. Forward Adam Idah (knee) and centre-half Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain sidelined.

Burnley will once again be without captain Ben Mee back for the contest at Carrow Road.

The defender remains unavailable having missed each of the last four games due to a fibula issue.

Erik Pieters (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmindsson (calf) are also still out of action.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Zimmermann, Tomkinson, Byram, Giannoulis, Dowell, Rupp, Sorensen, Tzolis, Sargent, Rowe

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

