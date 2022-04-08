No new injuries for Dundee United ahead of derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with ahead of Saturday’s derby against Dundee at Tayside.

Max Biamou is closing in on a return from long-term injury but will not be available this weekend.

Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett both remain on the sidelines.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee has an unchanged squad to choose from.

Captain Charlie Adam returned to action last weekend as a substitute and is available for selection against United.

Long-term injury victims Lee Ashcroft, Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan are all out.