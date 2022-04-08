Striker Karlan Grant set to return to West Brom side for home fixture with Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom hope to have forward Karlan Grant back in contention for the Sky Bet Championship match against Stoke.

Grant missed the win over Bournemouth on Wednesday night with a calf issue and was also ill, but has been able to resume training.

However, Andy Carroll could retain his place after he marked his return to the starting line-up with the second goal in the 2-0 win over the promotion-chasing Cherries.

Midfielder Matty Phillips is expected to join in with full-time training again next week as he steps up his recovery from a foot problem, while striker Daryl Dike (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson will miss the remainder of the season after it was confirmed he suffered ankle ligament damage.

Northern Ireland international Thompson was taken off during the first half of the defeat at Reading on Tuesday night, with subsequent scans revealing a serious ankle injury.

On-loan Baggies midfielder Romaine Sawyers, who scored against the Royals, is not eligible to face his former club, while Potters boss Michael O’Neill revealed there were a couple of unnamed players with Covid-19 issues.

Midfielder Jaden Philogene-Bidace, on loan from Aston Villa, is set to feature for the under-23s as he continues his return to full match fitness following a knee problem.