Celtic welcome back Kyogo Furuhashi for Premiership visit of St Johnstone

Celtic will welcome Kyogo Furuhashi back for the visit of St Johnstone.

The Japan forward will be in the squad for the first time since he aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

That will leave James Forrest as the only absentee for the cinch Premiership leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem.

St Johnstone will be without full-back Tony Gallacher for the rest of the season after he fractured a bone in his leg against Livingston last weekend.

Dan Cleary (foot) required stitches after suffering an injury in the same game but should be available.

Defender James Brown is fit following international duty with Malta.