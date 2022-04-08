Salford have no new injuries for visit of Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Salford have no new injuries for visit of Harrogate

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.31pm
Gary Bowyer has reported no fresh injury problems (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Bowyer has reported no fresh injury problems (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salford have reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s visit of Harrogate in League Two.

Liam Shephard was again an unused substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Port Vale, having returned to the squad following injury the week before against Hartlepool.

Jordan Turnbull was passed fit following a jarred knee and played the full 90 minutes last week.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all doubtful with injury.

Harrogate have worries over Jack Muldoon and Simon Power ahead of the trip across the Pennines.

Twelve-goal striker Muldoon picked up a knock in last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Colchester while Power suffered a groin problem in training during the week.

The pair could join Josh Falkingham and Lewis Page on the sidelines this weekend.

That would leave Simon Weaver short of numbers for the trip after loan pair Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards returned to their parent clubs.

