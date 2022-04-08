Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven set for Hearts returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven set for Hearts returns

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.35pm
Nathaniel Atkinson (right) is set to return for Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nathaniel Atkinson (right) is set to return for Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts are boosted by the return of Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven for Saturday’s cinch Premiership showdown with city rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle.

Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith are both close to fitness but will not be ready for this weekend.

Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar is battling to be back before the end of the season.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney expects to be able to welcome back goalkeeper Matt Macey following his recent muscle problem.

Striker Christian Doidge has joined an injury list that already included Demetri Mitchell, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet.

Ryan Porteous is suspended as he serves the second game of his four-match league ban.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier