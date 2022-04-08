Fulham hope to have Neco Williams and Tom Cairney available against Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham will hope to have Neco Williams and Tom Cairney available for the visit of Coventry.

Liverpool loanee Williams missed the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in midweek but could return for the Sky Bet Championship leaders.

Cairney suffered a minor injury in training which also saw him miss the win at the Riverside.

Antonee Robinson could return for Joe Bryan and Jean Michael Seri is also in contention to start for the Cottagers.

Coventry City centre-half Kyle McFadzean is close to a return to full fitness.

The defender has missed the last four games with a calf strain and may be fit for the game at Craven Cottage but boss Mark Robins does not want to rush him back.

Matty Godden is a major doubt after missing the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest with a calf injury.

Jake Clarke-Salter (groin) is also out along with skipper Liam Kelly and midfielder Josh Eccles.