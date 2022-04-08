Josh Vickers to miss Rotherham’s game with Charlton after breaking his hand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goalkeeper Josh Vickers will miss the rest of Rotherham’s season due to a broken hand.

Vickers’ hand is still in plaster and the 26-year-old will miss Saturday’s League One clash with Charlton.

The promotion-chasing Millers still have Viktor Johansson and Joshua Champan as options in goal.

Striker Will Grigg will continue to rehabilitate his hamstring injury at parent club Sunderland.

Charlton will be without defender Sam Lavelle for the rest of the season.

Lavelle suffered a dislocated shoulder in Tuesday’s 1-1 derby draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Ryan Inniss misses out through suspension after being sent off at Plough Lane for a challenge Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson described as “naive and reckless”.

Ben Purrington is doubtful with a knee injury, but Alex Gilbey is set to return from suspension.