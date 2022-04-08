Papy Mendy and Caglar Soyuncu eyeing returns as Leicester take on Crystal Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leicester pair Papy Mendy and Caglar Soyuncu are both expected to return to the squad for the Premier League visit of Crystal Palace.

Mendy was ineligible for the Foxes’ Europa Conference League quarter-final draw against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday night, while Soyuncu has recovered from illness.

Forward Ayoze Perez will be assessed after illness and Boubakary Soumare could feature after an abductor strain, but Jamie Vardy (knee) is still out.

Palace will check on the fitness of Michael Olise for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Olise returned early from international duty with France Under-21s last month with inflammation of the foot and sat out Monday’s 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Boss Patrick Vieira will take no risks with a trip to Wembley on the horizon but James McArthur did return from a hamstring issue to feature off the bench earlier in the week. Defender Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) has suffered a new setback and remains sidelined.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Fofana, Soyuncu, Pereira, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes, Mendy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka, Perez, Justin, Lookman, Amartey, Jakupovic, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Thomas.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Hughes, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.