KP loves the darts and Vettel hitches a ride – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 8.

Football

Kalvin Phillips loves the darts!

Cristiano Ronaldo was immortalised in print.

Ellen White raised her bat.

Leicester were ready to toast Khun Vichai.

Fans can celebrate the birthday of late Chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha this Sunday, with 🆓 beer or water and a chocolate gift ahead of #LeiCry 🍫 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 8, 2022

Nathan Patterson began the road to recovery.

Op went well. Thanks for all the nice messages. Back stronger👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/HQuZCbbBrC — nathan patterson (@np4tterson) April 8, 2022

Wales, golf, etc.

It’s one of the best weeks on the golf calendar and I want to celebrate by giving away this custom #TaylorMade kit, including the new Stealth driver, custom leather carry bag & accessories. To win, make sure you’re following @TaylorMadeGolf. Enjoy The Masters! #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/8tMOmx3Tad — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) April 8, 2022

Villa’s hot-shots were in fine form – but spare a thought for Robin Olsen.

✅ Top corner. ✅ Bottom corner. Philippe Coutinho x Bertrand Traoré. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RcKA4xHSyL — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 8, 2022

Formula One

Sebastian Vettel borrowed a marshal’s scooter to get a lift back to the pits!

This is the most iconic end to a practice session we can remember 😅#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4jPlAZotzd — Formula 1 (@F1) April 8, 2022

Cricket

England captain Heather Knight reflected on their World Cup campaign.

The resilience and fight of this group is special, but credit to Australia on taking home the trophy. Lots to take away, lots to build on. We’ll be back! Thanks so much to every person that has supported us from afar this trip. We’ve felt the love! Time to see the family 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Hu7tOgmwMv — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) April 8, 2022

Basketball

No end in sight for LeBron.

I appreciate it and love y’all love! Wish it was done in winning fashion though! Gave everything I had to this season when I was on the floor! See y’all again in the fall. #Year20 #SFG🚀 #KingMe👑 https://t.co/KBOoHBktjg — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 8, 2022

Tennis

Genie Bouchard hung out with David Beckham in Miami.

Guess who came to dinner 🍽🤩 pic.twitter.com/0xD0CW4lt7 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) April 7, 2022

Darts

Michael van Gerwen came out on top in Leeds.

Very happy with my third Premier League night win in Leeds. The crowd were phenomenal thank you Leeds 💚💚. Now a days rest before the Pro Tour, winning and playing is the best medicine 😝. pic.twitter.com/dIarR0SYAr — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) April 7, 2022

Baseball

Seth Beer x National Beer Day.

A Seth Beer #Walkoff homer on National Beer Day?! Gotta love baseball. (MLB x @coronaextrausa) pic.twitter.com/VSFCpBm3Ta — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2022