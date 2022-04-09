Giovanni van Bronckhorst urges Rangers players not to let up pressure on Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst urges Rangers players not to let up pressure on Celtic

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 7.47am
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has urged his Rangers players to keep the pressure on Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers have to keep the pressure on Celtic in the title run-in, according to Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Light Blues fell six points behind their Old Firm rivals last weekend with a damaging 2-1 defeat at Ibrox which followed a 3-0 loss at Parkhead in February.

There are six fixtures remaining and ahead of the final pre-split fixture on Sunday, against St Mirren in Paisley, the Dutchman admitted there was no more room for error.

“We have to keep the pressure on,” he told Sky Sports Scotland.

“Of course the result last week didn’t help us in achieving that.

“But we have to keep going. In April, when you feel the pressure you are playing for major prizes.

“But still, in the end, you don’t have anything yet so you have to keep going.

“Your games against your direct opponent for the title are always big games but you have to win the three points in all the other games as well.

“In most of the games we lost points, we did it unnecessarily. We dropped too many points before and also lost the last two direct confrontations with Celtic.”

Van Bronckhorst is aware of the excitement surrounding this weekend with so many clubs – including St Mirren – vying for a top-six place.

The Ibrox boss, who will assess his squad following their 1-0 Europa League quarter-final first leg defeat by Braga in Portugal on Thursday night, said: “It is a close call for spot number six, so they are there.

“Of course they have some teams above them so the results on Saturday will define whether they are playing for a top-six spot or not.

“They have shown in the past they can have good results against big teams.

“So we have to be ready on Sunday and we prepare for the game as well as we always do.”

