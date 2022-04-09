Lewis Hamilton improves as Charles Leclerc claims pole for Australian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lewis Hamilton improves as Charles Leclerc claims pole for Australian Grand Prix

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 8.51am Updated: April 9 2022, 10.45am
Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Lewis Hamilton will start the Australian Grand Prix from fifth as Charles Leclerc secured pole position for Sunday’s race.

Following an entertaining qualifying session in Melbourne – red-flagged on two occasions – Ferrari’s Leclerc took the spoils with Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Sergio Perez finished third in the other Red Bull, one place ahead of British driver Lando Norris in the McLaren. George Russell took sixth.

Australia F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton qualified in an imporved fifth for Sunday’s race following his struggles this season (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Hamilton’s bid for a record eighth crown has been derailed by his uncompetitive Mercedes machinery. The British driver is already 29 points behind championship leader Leclerc.

But after he qualified only 16th at the last round in Saudi Arabia before taking a sole point for finishing 10th, Hamilton will take some comfort from his improved grid slot here.

However, the Silver Arrows remain some way off rivals Red Bull and Ferrari, who have established themselves at the top of the class for 2022. Indeed Hamilton languished almost a second behind Leclerc.

The top 10 drivers were forced to change their visors for Q3 with the sun setting at Albert Park.

“Mate, I can’t see s*** with the sun,” said world champion Verstappen. “I am completely blinded.”

The final action was then delayed with just six minutes and 58 seconds remaining after Fernando Alonso crashed out.

The double world champion lost control of his Alpine through Turn 11, running into the gravel and then the tyre wall.

“I lost the hydraulics and could not change gear,” he said over the radio.

Alonso had just set the fastest middle sector of all, but will start no higher than 10th. A delay of 13 minutes followed as Alonso’s wounded machine was cleared from danger.

Earlier, the opening period was stopped for a quarter of an hour following a clumsy collision between Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll.

With both men gearing up for a speedy lap, Stroll was caught unawares as Latifi made a move on his inside on the approach to Turn 6.

Contact was made, with Latifi sent spiralling into the wall. Aston Martin driver Stroll screamed: “**** Latifi, man. He’s just ****** hit me, man.”

Fellow Canadian Latifi said: “I don’t understand what he was doing. He wasn’t looking in his mirrors. The f****** car is destroyed.”

The stewards blamed Stroll and handed him a three-place grid penalty.

The suspension did allow the Aston Martin mechanics to complete their repair job on Sebastian Vettel’s machine – damaged in final practice.

Vettel completed one flying lap and qualified 18th, bumped up one spot on the grid following Alexander Albon’s three-place penalty for his collision with Stroll at the last round in Saudi Arabia.

After claiming his second pole from the opening three rounds, Leclerc said: “It is a track where I have always struggled in the past but we worked hard and we got everything together. I am very happy to be on pole.

“The car is nice to drive. We just need to do a good start and hopefully we can keep that position.”

Verstappen, the winner in Jeddah a fortnight ago, said: “I have not felt good in the car all weekend.

“There has not been a lap where I have been confident so it has been a bit of a struggle.”

