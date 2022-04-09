Harrogate to thank their fans at penultimate home game of League Two season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate will dedicate their home Sky Bet League Two game against Carlisle later this month to their fans as the club’s first Supporter Thank You Day.

The North Yorkshire club, promoted to the Football League for the first time in their history in 2020, have had record attendances both home and away this season.

Harrogate said: “The afternoon on April 23 will be a chance to celebrate a first full season together as one, as a Football League club.

“The day will be packed with photo opportunities, freebies, supporter interaction and exclusive deals from a pop-up shop behind the Aon Stand.

“From 2pm, players will make their way around the stadium to sign autographs and pose for photos with supporters, at the same time awards for players’ player of the season, supporters player of the season and away travel player of the season are presented.

“Harrogate Town are encouraging supporters to arrive as early as possible on the day and hope you can attend for what will be a fantastic occasion.”

Simon Weaver’s side, promoted to the Football League via the National League play-offs in 2020, finished 17th in their first season in League Two and are currently 16th in the table.