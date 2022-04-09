Marcus Fraser calls on slumping St Mirren to be clinical against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Marcus Fraser calls on slumping St Mirren to be clinical against Rangers

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 12.49pm
Marcus Fraser is eyeing a win over Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Marcus Fraser is eyeing a win over Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Marcus Fraser insists St Mirren will not be daunted by the prospect of facing Rangers on Sunday as they bid to snap out of their slump.

Saints sit 10th in the cinch Premiership, with their top-six bid having faded after a run of five defeats in their last six league games.

But defender Fraser is optimistic they are capable of claiming a positive result when they welcome a Rangers side second in the table and in the last eight of the Europa League.

“We’ve always got hope going into a game, especially at home,” he said. “We’re not just going to turn up and let Rangers win the game, that’s for sure.

“We’re going to try and stamp our authority on the game. But when chances come, we’ll need to take them because they’re a good side with good players.”

Manager Stephen Robinson was scathing of his team’s performance in last weekend’s damaging 4-2 defeat by Motherwell.

Fraser concedes his boss was well within his rights to publicly condemn the team’s display.

“We conceded four goals so as a defender you need to take that (criticism) on the chin,” he said. “As a defence and a whole team, it’s not good enough to concede four goals because you don’t give yourselves much of a chance.

“I’m an experienced player myself, so me and the rest of the defence, and the rest of the team, need to take whatever comes our way and hopefully improve from it.

“Everybody was gutted last week because it was a game we wanted to win. But we’ve got enough experience in the dressing room to put that game behind us and focus on Sunday.”

