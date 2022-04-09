‘I’ve had a good run’ – Neil Warnock announces managerial retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘I’ve had a good run’ – Neil Warnock announces managerial retirement

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 2.03pm Updated: April 9 2022, 3.25pm
Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from a record-breaking career in management (Nick Potts/PA)

Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from management, drawing a line under a 42-year career in which he won a record number of Football League promotions and managed an unprecedented 1,603 matches.

The 73-year-old left Middlesbrough, his 16th different club, by mutual consent in November and on Saturday told Sky Sports he would not return to the dugout.

“I just thought it was the right time, really, coming towards the end of the season, there’s not really a job you’re going to get before then,” he said on Soccer Saturday.

“I’ve had a good run really. I’m enjoying things I’ve not done for years, I’m having a lot of time with the family, my dogs and I’ve taken up cycling too.

“I’m not saying the enthusiasm’s gone, I’ve not lost that, but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time, in particular my wife Sharon.”

Known for his forthright opinions, particular towards officials, Warnock made a career out of being able to instil a fighting spirit in his sides and oversaw eight promotions.

After retiring from his playing career at the age of 30 to move into coaching, the former winger began his managerial career with Gainsborough before joining Burton.

  • Gainsborough – 1981
  • Burton – 1981-1986
  • Scarborough – 1986-1989
  • Notts County – 1989-1993
  • Torquay – 1993
  • Huddersfield – 1993-1995
  • Plymouth – 1995-1997
  • Oldham – 1997-1998
  • Bury – 1998-1999
  • Sheffield United – 1999-2007
  • Crystal Palace – 2007-2010
  • QPR – 2010-2012
  • Leeds – 2012-2013
  • Crystal Palace – 2014
  • QPR (caretaker) – 2015
  • Rotherham – 2016
  • Cardiff – 2016-2019
  • Middlesbrough – 2020-2021

He led Scarborough into the Football League in 1987, and then won back-to-back promotions to guide Notts County into the First Division in 1991.

Warnock’s third Football League promotion came with Huddersfield in 1995, only for him to quit days later and move to Plymouth, who he would guide to promotion from the Third Division 12 months later.

Though relegations with Oldham and Bury followed, Warnock was handed the reins to his boyhood club Sheffield United in 1999, winning promotion to the Premier League as Championship runners up in 2006.

However, he left the club a year later – ending the longest stint of his career with a single club – after defeat to Wigan on the final day of the season condemned them to relegation.

Cardiff City Promotion Parade – Cardif Castle
Warnock’s final promotion came with Cardiff in 2018 (Simon Galloway/PA)

Warnock returned to management with Crystal Palace, then led QPR to the Premier League in 2011. After spells at Leeds and Rotherham, Warnock led Cardiff to the Premier League in 2018 before finishing his career at Middlesbrough.

But Warnock said it was now time to focus on other things.

“When you’re a manager you’re very selfish, you take your job home with you whether you’re on a high or a low and it’s very difficult for your wife and kids,” he added.

“It’s hard to replicate the final whistle when you’ve won a game, there’s nothing quite like that in normal life, and you have to realise you’re not going to get that buzz again in that situation. But I’m doing a couple of evenings in the theatre, and I imagine I’ll still be nervous before them!”

