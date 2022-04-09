Neil Warnock’s career in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Neil Warnock’s career in pictures

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 3.03pm
Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from management (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from management after more than 40 years on the touchline.

The 73-year-old managed 16 different clubs and won a record number of Football League promotions.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on his colourful career in pictures.

Celebrating Plymouth's 1-0 win over Darlington in the Third Division play-off final at Wembley in 1996
Celebrating Plymouth’s 1-0 win over Darlington in the Third Division play-off final at Wembley in 1996 (Fiona Hanson/PA).
Neil Warnock spent 18 months in charge of Bury at the end of the 1990s (PA).
Warnock was appointed manager of his boyhood club Sheffield United in 1999 (Gareth Copley/PA).
Warnock congratulates David Seaman after the Arsenal goalkeeper’s brilliant save in their FA Cup semi-final in 2003 (John Giles/PA).
Celebrating promotion to the top flight with the Blades after finishing runners-up in 2006 in the Championship (Nigel Roddis/PA).
But Warnock could not prevent Sheffield United from being relegated at the end of the following season (John Giles/PA).
Warnock, who rarely saw eye to eye with officials, is sent from the Bramall Lane touchline (Gareth Copley/PA).
Warnock, pictured with daughter Amy and son William, took over at Crystal Palace in 2007 (Neil Everitt/PA).
He was still loved by Blades fans, though (PA).
Enjoying a joke with then-Reading manager Brendan Rodgers (Anthony Devlin/PA).
Giving another official a piece of his mind (Daniel Hambury/PA).
Celebrating winning the Championship with QPR in 2011 (Anthony Devlin/PA).
Watching from the touchline during his time as Leeds boss (Martin Rickett/PA).
Warnock enjoyed a short-lived return to Palace in 2014 and locked horns with the likes of Jose Mourinho (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Warnock saved Rotherham from relegation from the Championship in 2016 (Nigel French/PA).
Neil Warnock led Cardiff to promotion from the Championship in 2018 (Daniel Hambury/PA).
Getting his marching orders (again) (Adam Davy/PA).
Enjoying a cuppa with his wife Sharon (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Middlesbrough was Warnock’s 16th different club (Nick Potts/PA).
Warnock took charge of Middlesbrough for the final time on November 6, 2021, in a fixture away at West Brom. It was his 1,603rd match as a manager (Nick Potts/PA).

