Neil Warnock’s career in pictures

Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from management after more than 40 years on the touchline.

The 73-year-old managed 16 different clubs and won a record number of Football League promotions.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on his colourful career in pictures.

Celebrating Plymouth’s 1-0 win over Darlington in the Third Division play-off final at Wembley in 1996 (Fiona Hanson/PA).

Neil Warnock spent 18 months in charge of Bury at the end of the 1990s (PA).

Warnock was appointed manager of his boyhood club Sheffield United in 1999 (Gareth Copley/PA).

Warnock congratulates David Seaman after the Arsenal goalkeeper’s brilliant save in their FA Cup semi-final in 2003 (John Giles/PA).

Celebrating promotion to the top flight with the Blades after finishing runners-up in 2006 in the Championship (Nigel Roddis/PA).

But Warnock could not prevent Sheffield United from being relegated at the end of the following season (John Giles/PA).

Warnock, who rarely saw eye to eye with officials, is sent from the Bramall Lane touchline (Gareth Copley/PA).

Warnock, pictured with daughter Amy and son William, took over at Crystal Palace in 2007 (Neil Everitt/PA).

He was still loved by Blades fans, though (PA).

Enjoying a joke with then-Reading manager Brendan Rodgers (Anthony Devlin/PA).

Giving another official a piece of his mind (Daniel Hambury/PA).

Celebrating winning the Championship with QPR in 2011 (Anthony Devlin/PA).

Watching from the touchline during his time as Leeds boss (Martin Rickett/PA).

Warnock enjoyed a short-lived return to Palace in 2014 and locked horns with the likes of Jose Mourinho (Andrew Matthews/PA).

Warnock saved Rotherham from relegation from the Championship in 2016 (Nigel French/PA).

Neil Warnock led Cardiff to promotion from the Championship in 2018 (Daniel Hambury/PA).

Getting his marching orders (again) (Adam Davy/PA).

Enjoying a cuppa with his wife Sharon (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Middlesbrough was Warnock’s 16th different club (Nick Potts/PA).

Warnock took charge of Middlesbrough for the final time on November 6, 2021, in a fixture away at West Brom. It was his 1,603rd match as a manager (Nick Potts/PA).