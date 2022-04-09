Jack Hamilton scores second-half winner as high-flying Arbroath win at Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jack Hamilton scores second-half winner as high-flying Arbroath win at Hamilton

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.05pm
On-loan Livingston striker Jack Hamilton was on target for Arbroath (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
On-loan Livingston striker Jack Hamilton was on target for Arbroath (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Jack Hamilton scored a second-half winner as high-flying Arbroath extended their unbeaten cinch Championship run to four games with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Hamilton.

The home side enjoyed the better of the first-half possession – in a match where four players with the surname Hamilton lined-up – but David Moyo’s early chance was kept out, after two chances in quick succession for Arbroath, and Mihai Popescu sent his 26th-minute header wide as the scores remained goalless at the break.

But the visitors fought their way back into the game and on-loan Livingston striker Hamilton broke the deadlock just before the hour mark as he picked out the top corner for his eighth goal in all competitions for the club this season.

Popescu headed a close-range effort wide moments later as Hamilton searched for a quick equaliser, while Nicky Low took a chance before firing his long-range shot too high as Arbroath looked to double their lead deep into the second half.

