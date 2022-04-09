Salford firmly in the play-off picture following Harrogate victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Salford firmly in the play-off picture following Harrogate victory

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.05pm
Gary Bowyer’s Salford are firmly in the play-off picture (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Bowyer's Salford are firmly in the play-off picture (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Smith was the matchwinner as Salford reignited their play-off push with a 2-0 home win over Harrogate.

The giant striker headed in from close range after Ryan Watson punished hesitant Harrogate defending, before hooking in a left-foot volley moments later.

Gary Bowyer’s side had dominated possession without a cutting edge before Smith’s purple patch.

Town had the best early chance when Luke Armstrong went through one-on-one, but the striker’s flicked finish evaded both goalkeeper Tom King and the post.

Luke Bolton raced through before the break but could not find a Salford team-mate and Harrogate almost capitalised shortly after the restart when Calum Kavanagh got in behind but had no support.

The home side came close when Bolton was played through on goal but Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley, who would later limp off, spread himself superbly.

Salford’s patience paid off when Smith struck twice in five minutes.

First Watson nipped in to punish defensive dawdling before clipping into the box for Smith to head home.

And the striker made sure of the win moments later as he swivelled and volleyed in off a post.

