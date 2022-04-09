Salford firmly in the play-off picture following Harrogate victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Smith was the matchwinner as Salford reignited their play-off push with a 2-0 home win over Harrogate.

The giant striker headed in from close range after Ryan Watson punished hesitant Harrogate defending, before hooking in a left-foot volley moments later.

Gary Bowyer’s side had dominated possession without a cutting edge before Smith’s purple patch.

Town had the best early chance when Luke Armstrong went through one-on-one, but the striker’s flicked finish evaded both goalkeeper Tom King and the post.

Luke Bolton raced through before the break but could not find a Salford team-mate and Harrogate almost capitalised shortly after the restart when Calum Kavanagh got in behind but had no support.

The home side came close when Bolton was played through on goal but Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley, who would later limp off, spread himself superbly.

Salford’s patience paid off when Smith struck twice in five minutes.

First Watson nipped in to punish defensive dawdling before clipping into the box for Smith to head home.

And the striker made sure of the win moments later as he swivelled and volleyed in off a post.