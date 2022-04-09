Mansfield send Scunthorpe closer to relegation after emphatic victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mansfield send Scunthorpe closer to relegation after emphatic victory

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.17pm
Stephen Quinn struck for Mansfield (Simon Marper/PA)
Mansfield moved up to fourth place in League Two with a 4-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe to leave the Iron’s 72-year stay in the English Football League teetering on the brink.

Only Oldham and Barrow’s failure to win granted Scunthorpe what is likely to be a brief stay of execution, and play was held up for four minutes in the second half as around 30 disgruntled fans entered the pitch, shortly after a number of tennis balls had been thrown from the stands.

Mansfield dominated the match itself, securing their biggest victory of the campaign with ease to sit three points off the automatic-promotion places.

They went ahead in the 16th minute when Stephen McLaughlin’s cross bobbled in off Scunthorpe midfielder Anthony Grant as he tried to clear under pressure from Jordan Bowery, and the visitors had the game wrapped up by half-time.

McLaughlin doubled the Stags’ lead from close range just after the half-hour mark, before Ryan Stirk was allowed to waltz into the box and fire low into the far corner with 38 minutes gone.

Any slim hopes Scunthorpe might have had of fighting back were over within 10 seconds of the restart, when experienced midfielder Stephen Quinn scored a fourth via the inside of a post as the visitors attacked straight from the kick-off.

Results elsewhere may have spared the Iron’s fate this day, but a first-ever stint in the National League is all-but inevitable with Scunthorpe 13 points from safety with only 15 left to play for.

