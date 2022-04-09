Goalless draw with Grimsby leaves Weymouth mired in relegation zone By Press Association April 9 2022, 5.17pm Weymouth and Grimsby were forced to share the spoils with a goalless draw (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Weymouth were forced to share the spoils with Grimsby following a goalless draw at the Bob Lucas Stadium. The result sees the Terras remain second from bottom in the Vanarama National League, while the Mariners stay seventh. Jordan Maguire-Drew had an early chance from close range for Grimsby but Ross Fitzsimons made a good save and John McAtee also came close but his effort from inside of the penalty area flew wide. Ben Greenwood had a good opportunity for the Terras just before half-time, but his shot smashed off a post. Grimsby came close to finding the opener twice after the break, but Harry Clifton’s strike was blocked before Luke Waterfall’s header went wide of a post. Andy Smith had another shout for the Mariners but his shot was cleared off the line by the Weymouth defence. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Grimsby move into play-off places in National League with narrow Dagenham win Late Kyle Hudlin double sees Solihull hit back to take victory against Grimsby Boreham Wood and Grimsby share points in goalless stalemate Rhys Browne scores twice as Wealdstone hold on for win over strugglers Weymouth