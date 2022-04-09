QPR’s promotion hopes take another hit with defeat at Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
QPR’s promotion hopes take another hit with defeat at Preston

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.19pm
Cameron Archer was on target for Preston (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Archer was on target for Preston (John Walton/PA)

Preston dealt free-falling QPR’s top-six hopes a massive blow as they battled to a 2-1 victory at Deepdale.

Goals either side of the break from Emil Riis – his 18th of the season – and Cameron Archer sealed all three points for the Lancashire side.

The Hoops had several chances to get back into the game but only had an Andre Gray penalty in stoppage time to show for their efforts.

They drop to 10th, six points behind the play-off places, after a seventh defeat in their last eight Championship games.

Preston’s victory was their third in a row at home and they sit just two points further back in 12th.

Ryan Lowe brought Ali McCann into the side for Brad Potts in Preston’s only change from the derby win over Blackpool in midweek.

Injury problems plagued the London side once again, as Keiren Westwood withdrew shortly before kick-off – he was replaced by 19-year-old Murphy Mahoney, who made his senior debut.

The visitors had the first big chance of the game after 13 minutes when the ball deflected to Andre Dozzell in the area, but he was denied by a smart block from the keeper.

Ilias Chair then saw an effort fly wide from a tight angle as Rangers continued to look the more likely to grab the opener.

The home defence played the ball straight to Chair, whose low drive was tipped away by Daniel Iversen before Dozzell saw another effort fly wide.

However, in the 42nd minute, Preston found a way through – top scorer Riis beating Jimmy Dunne to Andrew Hughes’ cross and flicking the ball beyond Mahoney.

QPR went close again, with Iversen pulling off a wonderful save to deny Dunne just before the break.

Archer made it two just five minutes into the second half with his sixth goal in 11 games. The forward, on loan from Aston Villa, saw his shot from 15 yards deflected into the top corner after cutting in from the right-hand side.

Goalkeeper Iversen was in inspired form at the other end of the pitch, making a stunning stop following an almighty scramble to prevent Lyndon Dykes from reducing the deficit.

Mahoney showed his inexperience in the 68th minute, spilling a shot to Sean Maguire in the area, but he was sharp to block the Irishman’s rebound.

The keeper was called into action again four minutes later to deny Archer when Preston broke forward.

Rangers then had their best chance of the half through Gray, but Iversen stood tall once again to frustrate the visitors.

They finally got on the scoresheet in added time through a penalty from Gray, but it was too little too late.

