Jonson Clarke-Harris equaliser sees 10-man Peterborough earn Bristol City point

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.23pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris equalised for Peterborough (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Championship strugglers Peterborough battled back from a goal and a man down to earn a deserved 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The home side took a 43rd-minute lead when centre-back Rob Atkinson, who had gone forward for a corner, headed Jay Dasilva’s chip from the left powerfully past David Cornell.

Posh had to play the last half hour with 10 men after defender Joe Ward was sent off for bringing down Andreas Weimann and denying a clear scoring opportunity.

But they equalised after 65 minutes when City failed to clear a free-kick conceded by substitute Han-Noah Massengo and former Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris slotted home from close range.

Home fans chanted “This is embarrassing” in the closing seconds as their team lacked the quality to make their man advantage tell.

After Atkinson had an early header blocked and Dasilva’s volleyed cross just eluded Nahki Wells, Peterborough created most of the first-half chances.

Kwame Poku had a 14th-minute shot blocked and a cross cleared after a mazy dribble into the box before Posh came within inches of going in front.

Ward took aim with a low 27th-minute drive from distance and saw the ball crash against a post before it bounced back into play.

Former City player Sammie Szmodics was eager to impress against his old club saw a shot saved by goalkeeper Dan Bentley just after the half-hour mark.

Szmodics also fired wide from a Clarke-Harris flick-on and it was the visitors taking the game to their opponents when Atkinson struck against the run of play.

Peterborough responded with efforts from Clarke-Harris and Szmodics and could consider themselves unfortunate to be behind at the break.

City were forced into a change at half-time with Zak Vyner replacing the injured Robbie Cundy in defence. Clarke-Harris fired high over from a 30-yard free-kick after Alex Scott had been booked for a foul. Then Poku shot over as Posh continued to look the more threatening side.

The red card came after 59 minutes when Weimann broke through the middle onto a Chris Martin header and was tripped on the edge of the box by Ward as he advanced on goalkeeper Cornell.

Peterborough responded positively after boss Grant McCann made two substitutions, sending on Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent for Ricky-Jade Jones and Szmodics.

Clarke-Harris’ equaliser was no more than they deserved. City were stung and Timm Klose headed over for them from a good chance and Massengo saw a long-range effort tipped over by Cornell.

Martin had a late effort blocked but Posh held out with few alarms to add to the growing pressure on City boss Nigel Pearson from disenchanted supporters.

