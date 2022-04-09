Sutton remain in play-off hunt with win over Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sutton remain in play-off hunt with win over Leyton Orient

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.23pm
Joe Kizzi struck for Sutton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sutton put their Papa John’s Trophy final heartache behind them to beat Leyton Orient 1-0 and stay in the hunt for a League Two play-off place.

The U’s lost to League One Rotherham in extra-time at Wembley last weekend.

But Joe Kizzi bagged his sixth goal of the season to leave United two points off the top seven with a game in hand over the majority of their play-off rivals.

Rob Milsom’s cross-turned-shot almost caught Lawrence Vigouroux out early on.

Harry Beautyman’s strike forced a fine acrobatic save from the goalkeeper.

But there was nothing he could do moments later as Kizzi headed home Milsom’s corner in the 20th minute.

Down at the other end, Dean Bouzanis produced a low fingertip save to keep out in-form striker Paul Smyth.

Kizzi proved his worth in both boxes with an important block from Smyth’s strike in the second half.

Theo Archibald saw a 20-yard strike fly agonisingly wide as time started to run out for Orient.

Another chance went begging as Otis Khan fired wide as the hosts held on.

