Burton and Plymouth play out goalless League One stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Burton and Plymouth play out goalless League One stalemate

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.27pm
There were no goals at Burton on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
There were no goals at Burton on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Promotion-chasing Plymouth were held to a goalless draw by Burton in a tight League One encounter at the Pirelli Stadium.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead after a minute but Burton skipper John Brayford produced a superb clearance off the line to deny his opposite number Joe Edwards.

Burton, struggling for form, started without an orthodox striker but after seeing much of the early Argyle threat, began to cause problems for the visitors.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson lashing a rising drive just wide on the half-hour mark and Harry Chapman marginally unable to get his head on a teasing cross from Jonny Smith.

Joe Powell twice had chances for Burton in a tense second half but the best chance fell to Chapman, who forced to superb save from Michael Cooper in the Plymouth goal only for the ball to ricochet onto the shin of Burton defender Tom Hamer and deflect away when it looked like it might be sneaking in the bottom corner.

Former Albion loanee Ryan Broom glanced a late header towards goal to force a save from Matej Kovar but there was to be no breakthrough for either side as the spoils were shared.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier