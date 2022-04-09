Brad Walker fires Port Vale to win over battling Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brad Walker hit a stunning long-range winner as Port Vale beat relegation-threatened Oldham 3-2.

Jamie Proctor had twice put Vale ahead but Oldham levelled each time and went in on terms at the break. Walker then found the bottom corner 10 minutes after the restart to keep Vale’s automatic promotion bid on track.

The promotion-chasing hosts deservedly took a 10th-minute lead through Proctor, who showed great composure to turn a defender and knock in when a loose ball fell kindly for him.

The lead lasted just six minutes as the visitors levelled against the run of play through Christopher Missilou. Nicky Adams sent a cross to the back post and Hallam Hope headed the ball back across the face of goal for Missilou to stoop and nod in.

Ten minutes before the break Ryan Edmondson created the Valiants’ second goal, drilling the ball in for Proctor to score his second of the game.

And, although Latics spent much of the first half on the back foot, they drew level once again. Adams again delivered the ball to the back post and Will Sutton met it, finding the unmarked Davis Keillor-Dunn for a tap-in.

The winner came when Oldham struggled to clear their lines and Walker, in a central position 25 yards out, smashed in their third.

This time there was no coming back for Latics, who rallied late on but could not find a way through.