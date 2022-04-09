Troy Parrott strike earns MK Dons draw at bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Troy Parrott strike earns MK Dons draw at bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.27pm
Troy Parrott scored for MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Troy Parrott’s fantastic strike earned MK Dons a 1-1 draw at bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon that moved them three points clear of third-placed Rotherham in the League One promotion race.

The result was of more use to them than their relegation-threatened hosts, who led for most of the game through captain Alex Woodyard’s goal, although they closed the gap between them and safety to three points.

Wimbledon took a precious lead in the 19th minute after the visitors had failed to clear Nesta Guinness-Walker’s free-kick as a mishit effort by Woodyard trickled into the net.

The pressure from MK Dons built as the second half wore on, with Wombles goalkeeper Nik Tzanev making a good save from Mo Eisa’s shot across goal.

But there was nothing he could do with 10 minutes left when Dean Lewington picked out Parrott, who crashed in a fantastic volley off the underside of the bar from a tricky angle.

The hosts rallied from this and almost snuck a winner when Ethan Chislett’s stooping header was blocked by MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

