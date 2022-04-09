Connor Lemonheigh-Evans nets treble as Torquay hammer Notts County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County’s Vanarama National League play-off push suffered a setback after a 5-1 defeat at Torquay, where Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored a hat-trick.

The Gulls, chasing a third straight victory, struck twice in the space of five minutes early in the first half through midfielder Armani Little and Welshman Lemonheigh-Evans.

County captain Kyle Wootton eventually pulled a goal back with 16 minutes left.

Lemonheigh-Evans, though, made sure of the points in the 77th minute when he slotted in again from close range and then completed his treble with five minutes to go before Little added a fifth in stoppage time.