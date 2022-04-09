Conor Grant strike sinks Walsall as Rochdale further ease relegation fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor Grant scored the only goal of the game as Rochdale further eased any relegation fears with a 1-0 victory against Walsall at the Crown Oil Arena.

The home side bossed the opening 25 minutes and went close when Jeriel Dorsett’s pass sent Luke Charman through on goal but Carl Rushworth raced off his line and beat away the striker’s firmly struck effort.

Charman went even closer after 18 minutes when Max Clark’s lofted cross found him at the back post but this time he headed against an upright from a tight angle. The ball dropped for Grant who saw a close-range effort cleared off the line.

Paul Downing also saw a header hacked away, while at the other end the Saddlers struggled to muster a shot on target.

Dale’s winner arrived in the 55th minute. Liam Kelly sent Grant through on goal and he showed great composure to stroke the ball past Rushworth.

Walsall finally managed an effort of note in the closing minutes as Joss Ladabie’s 20-yard drive was held by Jay Lynch.