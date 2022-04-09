Wasteful Northampton held by Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wasteful Northampton held by Bradford

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.33pm
Sam Hoskins missed the best of a string of Northampton chances (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Promotion-chasing Northampton missed a host of chances as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Bradford.

Louis Appere dragged well wide with the game’s first opening early on before a brilliant tackle by Joseph Mills denied Andy Cook at the other end.

Northampton dominated much of the first half and had chances to take a lead into the break but Scott Pollock’s shot was blocked and Mitch Pinnock whipped a fine effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Josh Eppiah also missed the target and it was more of the same in the second half, with Appere denied by Alex Bass and Sam Hoskins hitting the crossbar when the goal was gaping at the end of a manic goalmouth scramble.

Bass then smothered at the feet of Hoskins but Bradford came more into the game late on and almost snatched an unlikely victory when Callum Cooke was brilliantly denied by a flying Liam Roberts in the closing stages.

