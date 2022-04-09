Callum Lang double keeps Wigan in pole position for promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Callum Lang double keeps Wigan in pole position for promotion

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.33pm
Callum Lang scored twice in Wigan's win at Lincoln (PA)
Callum Lang scored twice in Wigan’s win at Lincoln (PA)

Callum Lang scored twice as Wigan strengthened their grip at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 victory at Lincoln.

Lang scored the first and third goals, with Will Keane netting the other for the visitors. Anthony Scully had equalised for the Imps.

The game got off to a lively start with three goals in the opening quarter. First, in the eighth minute, the visitors took the lead when Josh Magennis headed the ball on to Lang, who volleyed home from close range.

City levelled six minutes later when the ball broke to Lewis Fiorini on the edge of the box. His shot took a big deflection off a defender and landed at the feet of Scully, who composed himself before slotting home.

Wigan restored their lead in the 21st minute when, after good work from Lang and Max Power, Keane fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The pacesetters had chances to extend their lead in the second half but a combination of poor finishing and a stunning save from Jordan Wright kept Lincoln in the game.

However, Leam Richardson’s men finally added a third goal with 18 minutes remaining.

After Teddy Bishop was dispossessed inside his own half, the ball was played to Lang, who fired home via the inside of the far post.

