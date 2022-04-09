Crawley pile more misery on Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crawley pile more misery on Barrow

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.37pm
Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kwesi Appiah’s second-half goal earned Crawley a 1-0 victory against relegation-battling Barrow.

A third consecutive defeat under Phil Brown leaves the Bluebirds with only one win from their last 12 games and only out of the bottom two on goal difference.

Crawley, who were taken over by American investment group Wagmi United in the week, recorded three successive home wins for the first time in 13 months

Barrow almost had an early boost when Josh Kay poked the ball wide at the far post following a cross by skipper Ollie Banks.

The Bluebirds threatened again when Banks put a low shot wide from 13 yards.

Crawley created few clear-cut chances in the first half although striker Tom Nichols forced goalkeeper Paul Farman to save his goal-bound header from James Tilley’s cross.

The Reds were denied an opener only two minutes after the break when keeper Farman blocked George Francomb’s fierce close range shot.

Striker Appiah headed wastefully wide before putting the Reds ahead after 57 minutes, firing his 11th goal of the season from close range after Will Ferry’s assist.

Nichols put Appiah through late on but he was thwarted by the alert Farman.

Barrow came nearest to levelling when substitute Luke James had a shot blocked in stoppage time.

