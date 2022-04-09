Kilmarnock move closer to promotion after win over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kilmarnock move closer to promotion after win over Dunfermline

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.43pm
Kyle Lafferty was on target for Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kyle Lafferty was on target for Kilmarnock (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kilmarnock moved closer to an immediate return to the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to struggling Dunfermline.

Kyle Lafferty’s close-range finish in the first half and Oli Shaw’s header in the second kept the hosts four points clear of second-placed Arbroath with only three games to go.

Killie went into the game looking to bounce back from dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Morton last time out and were quickly on the front foot.

Blair Alston had a shot tipped over the bar by Jakub Stolarczyk in the second minute, while the goalkeeper then saved from Lafferty’s header, with Brad Lyons shooting against the bar from the rebound.

Lafferty broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, poking the ball home after Lyons’ driving run and Alston’s clipped pass.

Efe Ambrose brought a routine save out of Zach Hemming at the other end with a weak header.

The visitors continued to rely on Stolarczyk to keep them in the game, the keeper parrying a Shaw effort early in the second half, then keeping out a Stephen McGinn strike before denying Shaw again with another fine save.

But Shaw sealed the points in the 76th minute, heading home from a Fraser Murray corner, to take Kilmarnock a step closer to promotion and leave their opponents still in relegation danger.

