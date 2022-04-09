Crewe relegated from League One following defeat at Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crewe relegated from League One following defeat at Doncaster

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.43pm
Tommy Rowe scored for Doncaster (Tim Goode/PA).
Crewe became the first team in English football’s top four divisions to be relegated after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster.

David Artell’s side arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium knowing only a win would keep their League One status alive.

But captain Tommy Rowe ended Doncaster’s run of five games without a goal when he drilled in a low effort from the edge of the area after 10 minutes.

Josh Martin and John Bostock both had chances for Rovers before Crewe finished the half the stronger, with Rekeem Harper hitting a post and Chris Long firing narrowly over.

But Rovers doubled their advantage after 47 minutes when Josh Martin collected a loose ball in the box and drilled a shot high into the net.

Aidan Barlow was denied following a trio of attempts as Rovers threatened to extend their lead.

Harper then drew a good save from Jonathan Mitchell with Crewe’s best individual effort.

But their stay in League One was ended after two seasons as Doncaster boosted their faint survival hopes with victory.

