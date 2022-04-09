Wycombe’s play-off chances dented by Gillingham equaliser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe dropped out of the Sky Bet League One play-off places after being held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Gillingham at Priestfield.

Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman was called upon in the early stages to palm away Garath McCleary’s strike.

However, constant Wycombe pressure in the early stages prevailed in the 20th minute when a pass from Brandon Hanlan found Sam Vokes inside the penalty area and his left footed strike gave the Chairboys the advantage.

Daryl Horgan had an opportunity to add a second goal shortly afterwards but Chapman stood tall and gathered at the second attempt.

The home side’s best opportunity of the half fell to top scorer Vadaine Oliver, who headed Robbie McKenzie’s cross wide.

The hosts were better in the second period, enjoying more of the possession, and eventually found a deserved equaliser when Jack Tucker’s stunning volley found its way beyond keeper David Stockdale with 15 minutes remaining.

Neil Harris’ men nearly found a dramatic winner, but Oliver’s prodded shot towards goal, with Stockdale having dropped an initial effort, was hacked off the line.

A frustrating afternoon was compounded for Gareth Ainsworth and his team when Lewis Wing was dismissed for a foul with four minutes remaining.