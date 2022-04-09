Late Padraig Amond earns Exeter late victory at Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Late Padraig Amond earns Exeter late victory at Carlisle

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.47pm
Padraig Amond netted a dramatic 89th-minute winner as Exeter beat Carlisle 1-0 to boost their automatic promotion hopes.

The Grecians looked destined to be frustrated on their travels to Brunton Park, but Newport loan ace Amond pounced to clinch a victory at the death.

Amond’s late winner – his first goal since 7th December – stopped Matt Taylor’s side from slipping to third in the table.

And the three points could prove huge in the battle for the title with just six games remaining.

Leaders Forest Green were frustrated in a 1-1 home draw with Hartlepool, which saw Taylor’s ambitious side cut the gap to just five points at the summit.

Irishman Amond’s close-range header did the damage after the visitors had struggled to find a breakthrough on their long trip north.

Jevani Brown fired high and wide and Pierce Sweeney shot over as the Grecians started with real purpose.

Timothee Dieng wasted a string of chances and was also thwarted by home shot-stopper Mark Howard, but Taylor’s team just could not find the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson kept the visitors in the contest with a fine save with 16 minutes remaining, thwarting Kelvin Mellor from distance.

And that save proved crucial as it allowed Amond to land the knockout blow just before the final whistle.

