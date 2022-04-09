Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong score as Aldershot edge Boreham Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong score as Aldershot edge Boreham Wood

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.47pm
Former Kilmarnock loanee Mikael Ndjoli was on the scoresheet for Aldershot (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Former Kilmarnock loanee Mikael Ndjoli was on the scoresheet for Aldershot (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Mikael Ndjoli and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong were on target as Aldershot secured their first win since January with a narrow 2-1 National League victory at home to Boreham Wood.

Berkeley-Agyepong fired a brilliant finish into the bottom corner in the 74th minute after visiting forward Danilo Orsi had cancelled out Mikael Ndjoli’s first-half opener for Aldershot.

The Shots took a 22nd-minute lead when goalkeeper Ryan Hall brilliantly picked out Ndjoli direct from his goal-kick and the forward held off his man before applying a well-taken finish.

Boreham Wood levelled when a long throw fell to Orsi, whose deflected shot found the back of the net on the hour mark, but Berkeley-Agyepong’s late effort snapped Aldershot’s nine-game winless run.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier