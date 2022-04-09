Gary Bowyer full of praise for ‘immense’ matchwinner Matt Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gary Bowyer full of praise for ‘immense’ matchwinner Matt Smith

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 5.49pm
Gary Bowyer was full of praise for Matt Smith (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gary Bowyer was full of praise for Matt Smith (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gary Bowyer felt striker Matt Smith was the difference as Salford got their play-off push back on track with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Harrogate.

Smith scored both goals – a close-range header and a smart finish on the turn within five second-half minutes.

Harrogate also lost goalkeeper Mark Oxley and were left to rue their own missed chances as Bowyer’s side moved back to within a point of the top seven.

“I think it was important that we bounced back from the disappointment of losing in midweek to Port Vale,” said Bowyer.

“We freshened it up and I was delighted with Luke Bolton on his first start and his pace caused a lot of problems.

“We were huffing and puffing a bit without really hurting them, they got in once or twice, we asked them to up it and they produced that.

“Matt Smith has been immense both on and off the pitch. The respect he has and how he behaves with the younger players, he’s a fantastic bloke, passing on his experience but he is producing on the pitch as well.

“They were two wonderful goals, the first one trademark where Ryan Watson did brilliantly, and then the second one was not trademark – he will feel that tomorrow morning but he’s buzzing in there and rightly so.

“I don’t mind talking about the play-offs, but it’s all about the next game. You would rather have something to play for and we are chasing and chasing.

“We can’t look forward that far, it is all about the next game, but we are down to the last five now and we will see where we are.”

Town boss Simon Weaver felt his side deserved more.

“We are just on a run where we need a bit of the rub of the green, but we have to keep working hard. I said to the players there is no big rollicking after the game, we will reflect properly on Monday after the dust has settled.

“I think for the majority of the game we played very well, should have been more ruthless, but it is sharpening us up for what we need for the rest of the season.

“On another day we could have scored four or five at least, but it wasn’t our day.

“We are so close in these games. We have no divine right to think we can come to this club, certainly in the league, and walk through them because it is run entirely differently and I think everyone knows it.

“We created plenty of chances and just two moments have cost us again and that has been the frustration.

“The table doesn’t lie and we have conceded too many soft goals this year. Everybody has to look at themselves, but we will keep on fighting and scrapping to turn the form book around.

“All of our players are fighting for this club and we know we need to improve.”

