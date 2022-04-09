Missed chances frustrate Jon Brady as Northampton drop points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Missed chances frustrate Jon Brady as Northampton drop points

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 6.11pm
Jon Brady rued missed chances as Northampton were held (Leila Coker/PA)
Northampton’s finishing bore the brunt of Jon Brady’s frustration after Saturday’s goalless draw with Bradford.

The home side created a string of chances in both halves at Sixfields but failed to take any of them, with Sam Hoskins and Louis Appere particularly wasteful as the former fired the best chance against the bar.

The draw drops Northampton to fifth in League Two and leaves them in danger of dropping outside of the play-off places altogether.

“It was a frustrating one,” admitted Brady. “I think we have hit the bar three times in the last four games now – we just need it to go in.

“We had a lot of chances today, we took 17 shots in total and I think if we had scored the first one, we would have gone on and scored more.

“The problem at the end was that the boys were really pushing forward and they showed their will to win but our balance wasn’t quite right and we left ourselves open.

“But overall we played some fantastic stuff and just couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net.

“Potentially players can snatch at chances but I don’t know if that was the case. I will speak to them and debrief it but you see them in training and the finishing is excellent.

“You have to credit their goalkeeper as well because he’s made a couple of fantastic saves and we hit the bar and there were goalmouth scrambles but unfortunately we couldn’t put the ball away.”

After being outplayed in the first half at Sixfields, Bradford boss Mark Hughes was far happier with his side’s second-half display.

“I was more pleased with the second half,” said Hughes. “I thought we really took the game to Northampton, we finished strong and if not for a fantastic save by their goalkeeper at the end we would have won the game.

“They put the ball in our box, which is to be expected, and in the first half we were a little bit too anxious when we didn’t need to be. We tried to get the ball forward too quickly and we had to be calmer.

“Sometimes you can’t snap out of that but we had a sit down at half-time and calmed everyone down and I thought we were better in the second half.

“It’s a good point away from home against a team in the play-off places. You can see why they are up there because they ask questions of you and put the ball into good areas and you have to defend well.

“There were a few scrambles but you expect that as an away team and sometimes you have to ride your luck. I thought we dealt with them well and finished the stronger team.”

