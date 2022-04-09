Ben Garner urges Swindon to ‘keep believing, keep pushing’ in bid for promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ben Garner urges Swindon to ‘keep believing, keep pushing’ in bid for promotion

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 6.19pm
Ben Garner is sure Swindon can still win promotion (Leila Coker/PA)
Ben Garner is sure Swindon can still win promotion (Leila Coker/PA)

Ben Garner insists the Sky Bet League Two play-off race is not over yet after with Newport nicked a 1-0 win at Swindon courtesy of a Dion Conroy own goal.

The Exiles had only registered one shot on goal over 90 minutes but scored late as the Swindon captain bundled a cross into his net.

Robins boss Garner said: “It’s not like we aren’t creating or aren’t looking like scoring, we’ve just not taken our chances and we have also had some bad luck in front of goal with things bobbling here or there or just missing by an inch or so.

“Goalkeepers have made good saves. It was a really good save from Joe Day to stop Jonny Williams in the first half and Rochdale’s goalkeeper was man of the match last week.

“I thought we had a penalty in the first half. It looked a penalty to me on Louie Barry but we don’t tend to get penalties so I have given up on that.

“It’s fine margins and all we can do is keep working. Before today only Forest Green had scored more goals than us.

“We have to keep believing, keep pushing, and if one had gone in in the first half then I think we would have got several.”

A chance-laden first half for the hosts saw Swindon dominate possession, but Jack Payne, Barry and Louis Reed all wasted opportunities in front of goal.

Both sides started the afternoon just outside the play-off places and this was a game that promised attacking football, even if Newport did struggle to make the most of their attackers in the game.

Newport manager James Rowberry said: “At times, we could have done a little bit better today. I understand that. But in general, I was pleased with the performance.

“That wind was really, really strong in the first half and you see when we were trying to get out it was really hard and then second off it’s quite similar to them. It was a game of two halves in many ways.

“I spoke to the lads inside about how it had been a collective and about all of us doing it together.

“It’s about the 26 of us and the staff and the football club and the fans and everybody so there’s a real good feel to the place at the minute.

“We’ve got five games to go and now we’ve got to go again. We’ll go down to the wire but we try to focus on our process performance to get our results right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier