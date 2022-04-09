Wigan beat Lincoln to extend lead in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wigan beat Lincoln to extend lead in League One

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 6.27pm
Wigan beat Lincoln to extend lead in League One

Callum Lang’s double helped Wigan extend their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 win against Lincoln.

Lang put the Latics in front in the eighth minute but Anthony Scully quickly pulled one back for the Imps.

Will Keane restored the lead for Wigan and Lang added the third in the second half to move the visitors three points clear at the top.

MK Dons remained second in the table but had to come back to draw with AFC Wimbledon as Troy Parrott’s 80th-minute strike cancelled out Alex Woodyard’s first-half goal.

Rotherham stayed third but were handed their second consecutive league loss after being beaten 1-0 by Charlton, with George Dobson’s strike handing the Addicks three points.

Plymouth in fourth were held to a goalless draw by Burton and fifth-placed Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 against Bolton, with MJ Williams’ stoppage-time strike cancelling out Jordan Storey’s goal.

Sunderland moved into the top six after Elliot Embleton struck late to beat Oxford 2-1.

The Black Cats went in front 16 minutes in through Corry Evans but Elliott Moore levelled for the U’s before Embleton scored in the 89th minute to see Alex Neil’s side move into sixth.

They switched places with Wycombe, who dropped to seventh after drawing 1-1 with Gillingham.

Sam Vokes put Wycombe in front but the Gills equalised in the second half through a Jack Tucker volley and Lewis Wing was then dismissed for the Chairboys in the 86th minute.

Ipswich were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury despite James Norwood’s early goal.

The Tractor Boys were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute when Cam Burgess was shown a second yellow and Shaun Whalley rescued a point for the Shrews six minutes from time.

Accrington came from behind to beat 10-man Fleetwood 2-1.

Ellis Harrison put Fleetwood 1-0 up just before half-time but Sean McConville levelled in the second half.

The hosts were then reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when goalkeeper Alex Cairns was shown a red card for handling outside the box and Michael Nottingham scored deep into stoppage-time to secure three points for Stanley.

Joe Ironside’s penalty saw Cambridge earn their third win in five games after beating Morecambe 2-1.

Sam Smith blasted home from close range to put the U’s in front just before half-time but Cole Stockton cancelled that out with a volley in the second half.

Cambridge were awarded a penalty three minutes later and Ironside slotted home from the spot.

Liam Sercombe’s second-half strike helped Cheltenham return to winning ways as they beat Portsmouth 1-0.

Towards the bottom end of the table, Doncaster pulled off a 2-0 win against relegation rivals Crewe, with Tommy Rowe and Josh Martin scoring for Rovers.

